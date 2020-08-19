National Parks Coffee Company Announces Launch of Eco-Conscious Specialty Craft Coffee Dedicated to Preserving National Parks

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — National Parks Coffee Company, a local eco-conscious specialty craft coffee company dedicated to supporting and preserving national parks, announces the launch of ethically sourced and locally roasted coffee on Aug. 25, 2020. Starting today, National Parks Coffee Company will pre-sell four of its twelve single-serve ground coffee that features an eco-friendly filtered packet with no string, tabs or additional plastic bags to help reduce waste and energy among travelers and park-goers. The launch also marks the 104th birthday of the National Park Service, which celebrates President Woodrow Wilson signing the legislation establishing the National Park Service on Aug. 25, 1916. Entrance fees to parks are waived on Aug. 25. Find a park here.

With each sip, National Parks Coffee Company aims to serve craft coffee lovers with a nostalgic experience of drinking a cup of freshly brewed coffee in the outdoors while being mindful of reducing carbon footprint, especially during peak season like this coming Labor Day Weekend. Each bag is named in honor of a national park, including: Zion, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree and more.

The brainchild of San Diego native and coffee aficionado Ray Hivoral, the idea of National Parks Coffee Company was born after Hivoral and his 12-year-old English Lab, Jack, downsized their belongings to VanLife as they marveled through the Redwood forest, Yosemite, Lake Tahoe and Joshua Tree. Hivoral felt the aftermath of the 2019 federal shutdown that placed park rangers on furlough, and parks all over the U.S. were left in disrepair from abusive visitors, in particular, Joshua Tree, Yosemite, Yellowstone and most recently Zion.

“After spending the remainder of Jack’s life traveling together and falling in love with the natural beauty our national parks have to offer, I felt it was my personal responsibility to help protect the local environment, people and wildlife,” said National Parks Coffee Company Founder & CEO Ray Hivoral. “Through National Parks Coffee, we hope to support, maintain and preserve the national parks for future generations.”

In conjunction with its launch, National Parks Coffee Company kicks off its COFFEE AND CAUSE™ program, a fundraising initiative that supports the national parks and local underserved communities. National Parks Coffee Company partners with It’s All About the Kids® Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting families struggling to feed their children during the “weekend food insecurity gap.” IAATK provides up to 40 pounds of fresh and canned fruits, vegetables, pasta, rice, beans, cereal and other non-perishable items on a weekly basis. For every bag of National Parks Coffee sold, four local kids will be provided a nutritious dinner through the nonprofit’s Feed the Kids Program.

“We are so excited about this amazing opportunity to not only provide more necessary nutritious meals to kids,” said IAATK Co-Founder and President of the Board Angela Brannon-Baptiste. “But to also share educational and fun information about the National Parks with our families.”

Each bag of National Parks Coffee costs $14.95 and is now available for pre-sale benefitting IAATK here prior to the launch on Aug. 25, 2020. National Parks Coffee Company and IAATK’s goal is to begin to provide more than 1,000 meals to local families at the end of this campaign on Sept. 30, 2020.

About National Parks Coffee Company®

National Parks Coffee Company® is a San Diego-Based eco-conscious marketplace of specialty craft coffee dedicated to supporting and preserving national parks. They don’t just drink and distribute specialty craft coffee. They support the national parks through stewardship, education, and advocacy. The company gives back to local communities via meaningful partnerships. Through their Coffee and Cause™ program, they help underserved communities across the United States. Follow their progress at facebook.com/NationalParksCoffee, on Instragram @nationalparkscoffee, or on Twitter @NatlParksCoffee.

About It’s All About the Kids®

It’s All About the Kids® Foundation is an award winning 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that bridges the weekend food insecurity gap for children in impoverished neighborhoods. Each week, children from homeless and working families receive fresh produce, bread and non-perishable items. They Feed the Kids – before, during and after COVID-19. Follow and support them at www.ItsAllAboutTheKids.org, at facebook.com/itsallaboutthekids, on instagram @itsallaboutthekidscharity, and on Twitter at @itsaboutkids.