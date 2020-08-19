Physiotherapy Equipment Market to Reach $21.7 billion by 2025 | Industry Segments, Opportunities, Growth, Size, Key Players Analysis

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product (Laser Therapy, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy, Electrotherapy, and Accessories), Application (Musculoskeletal, Gynecology, Pediatric, Cardiovascular), and Region

[181 Pages Report] The global physiotherapy equipment market size is expected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of USD 16.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers

1. Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population

2. Increase In The Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

3. Growing Incidence Of Sports Injuries, Degenerative Joint Disorders and Cerebrovascular Diseases

4. Emerging Markets

5. Technological Advances

6. Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic

Objective of Study:

1. To define, describe, and segment the global market by product & service, technology, application, end user and region.

2. To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, and opportunities).

3. To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global industry

4. To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

5. To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

In-Depth Market Segmentation and Analysis:

Equipment:

Based on type of equipment, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into electrotherapy equipment, ultrasound equipment, exercise therapy equipment, cryotherapy equipment, combination therapy equipment, continuous passive motion therapy equipment, shockwave therapy equipment, laser therapy equipment, traction therapy equipment, magnetic and pressure therapy equipment, and other physiotherapy equipment. In 2019, electrotherapy equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing use of Neuromuscular electrical stimulation and therapeutic electrical stimulation in clinical settings for rehabilitaion.

Applications:

On the basis of application, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into cardiovascular and pulmonary applications, musculoskeletal applications, neurological applications, pediatric applications, gynecological applications, and other applications (includes sports and palliative care). In 2019, the musculoskeletal applications segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market The large share of the musculoskeletal applications segment is attributed to the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing number of accidents.

Geographic Growth Analysis:

Detailed analysis of market in European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others.

Detailed analysis of industry in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, India, and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this region can mainly be attributed to the rising geriatric population, the growing number of private sector hospitals, developments in primary healthcare infrastructure, and the inclination toward active lifestyles.

Key Players:

The leading players in this market include DJO Global (US), BTL Industries Inc. (US), Performance Health (US), ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Enraf-Nonius B.V. (Netherlands), Dynatronics Corporation (US), Mectronic Medicale (Italy), EMS Physio Ltd. (UK), Whitehall Manufacturing (US), Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany), Zinex Inc. (US), STORZ Medical AG (Swotzerland), Life Care Systems (India), and Mettler Electronics Corp. (US).

DJO Global (US) was the leading player in the physiotherapy equipment market in 2019. The company has its business operations in the US, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Germany, Australia, Canada, and Latin America. It maintains its leadership position in this market through its strong distribution network across the globe. Moreover, significant investments in R&D enable the company to provide innovative products and services in this market space, thus enabling it to maintain and improve its competitive position in the physiotherapy equipment market.