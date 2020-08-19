Food Emulsifiers Market Latest Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Chicago, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

“The food emulsifiersmarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.”

The food emulsifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.0billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by a rise in the consumption of convenience foods and premium foodsglobally.The advent of the concept of clean-labelingredients and the health problems associated with the consumption of products containing food emulsifiers are the major challenges in the market.Limited extraction and the additional costs associated with the emulsifiers extracted from natural resources is restraining the market growth.

“The mono- &di-glycerides and their derivatives segmentisestimated to lead the market, with the largest share,in 2020.”

The food emulsifiersmarket, in terms of type, is estimated to be led by the mono- &di-glycerides and their derivatives segment in 2020. The lecithin segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The increasing demand for bakery and convenience foodsthat contain mono- &di-glycerides and their derivativesis the major factor driving market growth.

“The plantsegment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025.”

The food emulsifiers market, by source, is estimated to be dominated by the plant segment in 2020. The plant segment is mainly driven by the fact that plant-based emulsifiers are less harmful to humans as compared to animal-based emulsifiers.Also, theyare preferred widely by food manufacturers due to their high stability,as compared to animal-based emulsifiers.

“North Americais estimated to lead thefood emulsifiers market, with the largest share, in 2020.”

The North Americanfood emulsifiersmarket is estimated to be the largest market in 2020.The market here is driven by increased consumption of processed food in this region and the presence of a majority of the top food emulsifier companies in this region.

The bakery, convenience, and confectionery industries in this region are the major consumers of food emulsifiers.The consumption of bakery and convenience products and confectionery has been increasing consistently for many years,resulting inthe largest share of theNorth American market in the global food emulsifiers market.

The key food emulsifier manufacturing players include the following:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

• DowDuPont (US)

• Cargill (US)

• Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

• Ingredion Incorporated (US)

• Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)

• Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Research Coverage

The report analyzes the food emulsifiers market along with food emulsifiers market across different types and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type (lecithin – oiled & de-oiled, mono- &di-glycerides and their derivatives, sorbitan esters, stearoyllactylates, polyglycerol esters, and others);source (plant and animal); application (bakery products, confectionery products, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, meat products, others);and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.