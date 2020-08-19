Feed Yeast Market: Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Feed Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Derivatives, Probiotic Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast, and Specialty Yeast), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Pets and Equine), Genus , and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, which was estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020. The market is driven by factors such as ban on the use of antibiotics in feed as a growth promoter and increasing use of yeast as a nutritional supplement for livestock. Also, rising concern regarding animal health and feed quality has been driving the growth of this market.

Report Objectives:

Determining and projecting the size of the market with respect to type, livestock, genus, and region over a five-year period from 2020 to 2025

Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions

Analyzing the demand-side factors on the basis of the following:

Impact of macro- and microeconomic factors on the market

Shifts in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108142106

Driver: Increasing nutritional benefits from yeast-based feed products

Ample quantity of yeast is present in the environment. Some yeasts are isolated from natural products such as honey, fruits, soil, water, flowers, leaves, and stems. Feed ingredients such as grains, silage, and hay also have yeasts present in them. Most of the yeast species have no impact on animals and humans, while some have negative or positive effects. It has been observed that yeasts such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Kluyveromyces marxianus, and Candida utilis have a positive impact on animal health; they provide nutrition to animals and thus are used as feed additives. Besides application in animal feed, there are many commercial applications of different yeast genera in various industries such as brewing, bakery, food and flavoring, pharmaceutical, and bioethanol fuel production.

Restraint: Competition for basic raw materials

The global supply of raw materials for yeast production can have a significant impact on the production of feed yeast and its extracts. The important source of yeast production is based on a sugar by-product, molasses. The shortage of molasses is a major concern for the global yeast market due to the high competition for these raw materials from different industries such as food, pharmaceutical, feed, and others. Such a shortage has arisen due to many reasons—poor sugarcane and sugar beet yield being the major one. Therefore, this is expected to limit its supply in the production of yeast ingredients. With high demand for brewer’s yeast used in bakery and alcohol industries, much more deficit in the availability of raw materials for the manufacturing of feed yeast can further affect the final product price. This would eventually affect the demand for yeast products among feed manufacturers and livestock growers.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=108142106

With the introduction of stringent regulations, Europe is estimated to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

The feed yeast market in Europe is driven by the introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of antibiotics in feed. Increasing awareness about the benefits of feed yeast is projected to contribute to the market growth. The high demand for quality and nutrient-rich feed in the European countries has led to the high demand for feed yeast among farmers. Moreover, the European legislators are also concerned about food and animal safety and thus have implemented many safety laws for the same. With high concerns related to animal health, the EU government has put a ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in feed due to its negative impact on animal health as well as on the health of human consumers. For the replacement of those antibiotics, naturally-sourced feed ingredients that have antibiotic properties such as feed yeast were developed by manufacturers.

This report includes a study of the development strategies of leading companies. The scope of this report includes a detailed study of feed yeast manufacturers such as Associated British Foods PLC. (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Alltech Inc. (US), Cargill (US), Lesaffre (France), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. (China), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada).

Recent Developments: