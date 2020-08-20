Hurry up! A New Venture of Glass Sneeze Guards in the USA

Antioch, California, 2020-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ — ADM Sneezeguards L.L.C., a leading Manufacturing Company of standard and custom sneeze guards in Antioch, California, USA is excited to announce a new range of glass barriers which can be easily customized according to your needs and fit your space perfectly. Introducing glass sneeze guards to its product line, the Company provides with a top quality products to satisfy customers needs. Order online and get products that are durable, affordable, portable, high quality and designed specifically for various industries and professionals.

ADM Sneezeguards L.L.C. works beyond customers’ expectations, this makes it the only manufacturer in the industry with own glass tempering mill and production house under one roof. Industry leading ADM Sneezeguards L.L.C. always aiming high with quality, efficiency and success. Nowadays, a huge demand of acrylic/plexiglass barriers has lead to shortage in the market thus, resulting an increased prices on acrylic shields. In terms of easy cleaning and non-scratch properties, people are trending from acrylic to glass shields. ADM Sneezeguards L.L.C. is ready with extra capacity in glass production side with the addition of 8 new CNC machines during the outbreak. For a large production of glass shields, the Company has added 10000′ sq.ft. of floor space just to introduce more offerings such as arched glass. An extra production allows the Company to keep ahead in the industry while delivering the products in a timely manner and on a wide scale of manufacture.

Glass barriers and shields work best and serve as a visual reminder to use proper hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Whether you’re looking for maximum coverage or simply low-maintenance solutions, ADM Sneezeguards L.L.C. will take care for your sanitation requirements and get the job done fast. Once you discuss your sneeze guard requirements with our team, we’ll customize accordingly within no time. All the products are designed attractive and creative and are certified by NSF.

In order to know how to get custom glass sneeze guard products installed at your workplace, reach out to our knowledgeable team of experts today. For more information, please visit: https://www.sneezeguard.com

Contact Details:

Contact person: Andy McGrath

Phone: 800-690-0002

Email: info@sneezeguard.com

Address: 2300 Wilbur Ave., Antioch, CA

Pin code: 94509

Country: United States