The Church of Scientology Shares Tools to Provide Better Learning Experiences for Students

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2020-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ — To provide assistance for students of all ages resuming either at home or in person schooling, the Church of Scientology announces the free online course, “The Technology of Study” providing the basics of learning by teaching the barriers to study and their remedies.

“School or study in general can give some a case of butterflies or drowsiness,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Now add the stress that parents and students are going through during this pandemic – the subject of learning can be pretty overwhelming. But, if people know how to overcome the three barriers to study, the subject is a whole lot easier.”

In the chapter’s introduction it states, “Consider this for a moment: In all your schooling, did anyone ever teach you how to study something?”

“Today, people are graduating school unable to read or write at a level adequate to hold a job or deal with life. It is a huge problem. It is not that subjects cannot be learned; what isn’t taught it is how to learn. It is the missing step in all education. L. Ron Hubbard filled this gaping hole by supplying the first and only technology of how to study. He discovered the laws on which learning is based and developed workable methods for anyone to apply. He called this subject ‘Study Technology.”

Parents and students alike have found these tools helpful in ensuring comprehension and making a productive learning experience. One parent who uses study technology with her children said, “As a mother, you have your child’s education in hand. Something can be done about the problems in the field of education when a parent knows study tech.” A student, Mari, said “It’s the only reason I continue to get straight A’s. It’s not necessarily that I know everything we’re doing. I just know how to learn and I know how to study.”

To check out the online Technology of Study Course please visit Scientology.org/tools and click on “Troubles Studying or Learning” for more information.

For more information about study technology created by Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard in 1964 you can visit the Scientology Information Center. Its hours of operation are Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm. 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

