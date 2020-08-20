Process equipment market for seed industry includes processed seed market and seed processing equipment market. The processed seed market was valued at USD 51.63 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 91.32 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017, in terms of value. The seed processing equipment market was valued at USD 1.84 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.25 Billion by 2022 and growing with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the processed seed market based on crop type, method, and region, and seed processing equipment market based on type and region.

Process Equipment Market is Showing Significant Growth. Seed processing is crucial to make seeds ready for sowing. The necessity to increase food production and shrinking arable land has increased the demand for processed seeds, and consequently, seed processing equipment. Higher acceptance and area under GM crop, the rise in globalized trade for processed seed, and growth in awareness in developing countries are other factors driving the growth of process equipment market for seed.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the proceed seed market include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers, and agricultural product manufacturers [such as Bayer (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Monsanto (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), KWS Group (Germany)] and seed processing equipment market such as Cimbria (Denmark), PETKUS Technologie (Germany), Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing (US), Westrup (Denmark), and Alvan Blanch Development Company (UK).

