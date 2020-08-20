Disposable Lead Wires Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

20th Aug 2020 – The global Disposable Lead Wires Market size was worth USD 545.0 million in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 6.3% in coming years. Escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases resulted into growing adoption of ECG equipment and accessories thereby fueling the demand for ECG lead wires (LWs) during the forecast period. Reusable LWs can cause blood stream infections since these LWs are the prime source for proliferating antibiotic resistant bacteria in patients which resulted in shifting of preference toward disposable LWs over the forecast period.

In addition, growing geriatric population base is anticipated to broaden the consumer base as old age people are at higher risk for cardiovascular disorders, which is anticipated to trigger the demand for patient monitoring devices, which consists of disposable LWs in coming years.

Access Disposable Lead Wires Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/disposable-lead-wires-market

Furthermore, escalating healthcare associated infections is a major contributing factor expected to drive the market growth. As per the study published in the white paper of SunTech Medical Inc., each year 2 million people acquired healthcare associated infections in the U.S. alone and the incidence is expected to grow over the forecast period. The previously mentioned elements are crediting toward the growth in coming years.

In 2015, Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) held the dominant share of the material segment. The substantial share is attributing to the associated advantages with its usage including compatibility, high cost efficiency, high insulation properties and stability. The segment is further expected to enlist exponential development during the forecast period as a result of rising adoption and applicability in various applications.

Thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs) are a type of TPEs and are long-chain linear polymers having no cross-links. The TPU material provides abrasion resistance, biocompatibility, biostability and low-temperature elasticity, which makes them the best material for manufacturing of LWs. The TPU-based LWs are usually resistant to abrasion, exhibit acid-base resistance, fungus and heat. The previously mentioned benefits with the utilization of TPUs are anticipated to boost the usage rates over the forecast period.

The market is considered as price sensitive in nature and there is an intense competition among the players. Industry players draw in pricing strategies and manufacture products at relatively low prices. Moreover, the demand for effective products & low cost is rising from the consumer end. The aforementioned elements are expected to retain the competition at a large level. Moreover, advancement of user-friendly, sustainable solutions and low cost is anticipated to maintain industry rivalry at a large level.

Major players of this market enter into strategic unions and also acquire new entrants trying to guarantee sustainability. For instance, in September 2015, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. acquired Welch Allyn for USD 2.05 Million. This acquisition empowers Hill-Rom Holdings to decrease healthcare cost for consumers and offer patient care services with improved efficiency.

Disposable Lead Wires Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

3 Lead

5 Lead

Others

Disposable Lead Wires End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hospitals

Clinics

Long Term Facilities

Ambulatory & Home Care Settings

Request a Sample Copy of Disposable Lead Wires Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/disposable-lead-wires-market/request-sample

North America held a leading position in the overall disposable LWs market in 2015 due to the rising mortality rates due to cardiovascular disorders and rising healthcare expenditure in countries such as the U.S. Besides, local presence of key players in the North American region likewise contributes towards the development of disposable LWs market.

Asia Pacific is expected to gain the most astounding CAGR over the forecast period due to escalating disposable income and rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders & hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com