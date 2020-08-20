Biosolids Market Growth Drivers Analysis, Future Trends and Forecast Report

The global biosolids market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares, and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional perspective, product insights, and ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions. It enables numerous opportunities for industry players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global biosolids market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR during the forecast period. Biosolids benefit the soil nutrients since it is considered as an alternative to waste disposal. It enriches the soil constituents by providing nutrients to plants and organic matter. The major form of biosolids used as fertilizers are nitrogen, lime and phosphorous.

Key Players:

Casella Organics

Alka-Tech

Biodisk Corporation

Parker Ag Services, LLC

Terratec Environmental Ltd.

Walker Industries Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Biosolid market is driven by rise in use of agro-based applications followed by increase in agricultural activities across the world. Manufacturer emphasis on heat generation using biosolids is triggering the market growth. Stringent norms and regulations by the government for carbon emission is helping the market growth. In addition, biosolids are eco-friendly alternatives against hazardous chemical fertilizers further propelling the market growth.

Market Segment:

Key Product:

By Class

Class A

Class A EQ (Exceptional Quality)

Class B

Key Application:

Agricultural Land

Non-Agricultural Land

Energy Recovery – Energy Production

Key Region/Country:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Regional Insights:

Geographical segmentation for biosolids market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the market growth during the forecast period owing to solar energy engagements. North America and Europe is estimated to follow the trend during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to use of non-agricultural land for production of biosolids.

