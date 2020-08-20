Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications

The global gel permeation chromatography market research report offers an in-depth analysis of industry size, share, application, current trends, and revenue drivers. This syndicated research report also provides a regional overview, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions. This research report enables numerous opportunities for industry players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Globally, gel permeation chromatography market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of gel permeation chromatography (GPC).

Key Players:

Waters Corp

Shimadzu Corp

Agilent Technologies

Malvern Instruments

Tosoh Corp

Schambek SFD GmbH

Growth Drivers:

Rapid surge in the market is credited to the rapid technological advancement in healthcare sector, increasing importance towards research & development activities targeting chronic diseases such as cancer, and development of novel therapies.

Rising investment by pharmaceutical and biotech companies for drug testing is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Rise in number of patent expiration of drugs is the key driving factor for industry in the past few years. However, rising cost associated with the gel permeation chromatography (GPC) devices is acting as a major challenge for sustained market growth. Yet, increasing M&A (mergers & acquisitions) activities and rising number of collaborations among research and academic institutes across the globe are anticipated to stimulate industry expansion during the forecast period

Market Segment:

Key regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in pharmaceutical sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the gel permeation chromatography (GPC) industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, rising healthcare spending by local governments, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

