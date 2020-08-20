LED Agricultural Grow Lights Market Overview, Competitive Landscape and Regional Perspectives

The global LED agricultural grow lights market research report offers an in-depth analysis of industry size, share, application, current trends, and revenue drivers. This syndicated research report also provides a regional overview, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions. This research report enables numerous opportunities for industry players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global LED agricultural grow lights market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. LED agricultural grow lights are an artificial source of light, mostly an electric light that is intended to stimulate plant development by devising an electromagnetic spectrum appropriate for photosynthesis.

Key Players:

Philips

Osram

GE

Illumitex

Everlight Electronics

Opto-LED Technology

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as technical innovations, increasing farm yields, rapid acceptance of LED lighting, rising consequence of grow lights in numerous applications such as in the indoor farming, greenhouse, turf, and vertical farming, growing urbanization, increasing governments’ initiatives to make people aware of the benefits of using LED lights, energy efficiency, low space requirement, and low emanations and vast advantages of LED lights are likely to drive the LED agricultural grow lights market in the forthcoming period.

Market Segment:

Key regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific is a leading region in the LED agricultural grow lights to market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as rapidly rising the electronic industry in the emerging countries such as China and India. The foremost manufacturers are concerned towards the region owing to the availability of inexpensive labor and large customer base. Asia-Pacific is followed by North American and European region owing to established key manufacturers and increasing demand.

