Disposable Lighter Market Overview, Growth Challenges and Business Opportunities

The global disposable lighter market research report offers an in-depth analysis of industry size, share, application, current trends, and revenue drivers. This syndicated research report also provides a regional overview, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions. This research report enables numerous opportunities for industry players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global disposable lighter market is expected to display higher growth rate over the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the ever-growing cigarette smoking population across the globe and increasing product penetration in the global market.

Key Players:

Société BIC S.A.

Tokai Global Co

Flamagas S.A

Swedish Match AB

Ningbo Xinhai Electronics Manufacture

Baide International Group

Ningbo Shunhong Electrical Appliance

Growth Drivers:

Rising cigarette smoking population, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, is propelling market demand for disposable lighter over the past few years. However, increasing efforts by local as well as international authorities and cancer awareness programs are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent. Yet, easy availability of disposable lighter due to rising number of distribution channels and product innovation is further fostering market demand over the coming years. Several distribution channels include supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and directly sales.

Market Segment:

Key regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in manufacturing sector, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the disposable lighter industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, ever-growing cigarette smoking population, rising disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

