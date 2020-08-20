Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Overview – Leading players and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ — The factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for noninvasive procedures, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, technological advancement to augment market revenues, rising emphasis on personalized medicine, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D.

According to the new market research report Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach USD 411.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.1%.

•Based on circulating biomarkers, the market is categorized into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vehicles (EVs), and other circulating biomarkers. In 2017, the cfDNA segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market.

By end user, the reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017

•Based on end user, the breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, and other end users (research institutes, public health laboratories, pathology laboratories, and small molecular laboratories).

The breast cancer liquid biopsy market is a consolidated market with a large number of companies offering breast cancer liquid biopsy instruments and accessories. In 2016, QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Roche Diagnostics (US), and Illumina, Inc. (US) dominated the breast cancer liquid biopsy market.

QIAGEN was the leading player in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market in 2017. The company is a global provider of sample-to-insight solutions that aids in the transformation of biological samples into molecular insights. The company operates through its two business segments, namely, instruments and consumables & related products.

Roche Diagnostics ranked second in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market in 2017. Roche Diagnostics focuses on the discovery, manufacturing, and marketing of medical devices used to screen, diagnose, and monitor therapies.

Illumina ranked third in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market in 2017. The company provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis.

Some of the major market players in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market are QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Roche Diagnostics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Myriad Genetics (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Illumina (US), Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. (US) Genomic Health, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Fluxion Biosciences, Inc. (US), Biodesix, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), and Isogen Life Science B.V. (Netherlands).

