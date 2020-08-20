Dental Sterilization Market Growth Opportunities | Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global dental sterilization market is projected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.08 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The market is fragmented in nature with many players competing in the market. Getinge (Sweden), Tuttnauer (US), and W&H (Austria) are the top three players in the market in terms of their dental sterilization instruments product portfolio.

In this report, the dental sterilization market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

• On the basis of product, the dental sterilization market is further classified into instruments and consumables & accessories. The sterilization packaging accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental sterilization consumables & accessories market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the short life cycle of these products, which results in their repeated and frequent purchase, as opposed to instruments which are considered as a one-time investment.

• Among end users, the clinics segment is the fastest growing segment of the market. The market for this segment is mainly driven by the demand for affordable dental care and the growing number of private practices and smaller dental units in emerging countries.

• On the basis of type, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into high-temperature sterilizers and low-temperature sterilizers. In 2017, the high-temperature sterilizers segment accounted for the largest share, primarily due to the high adoption rate, ease of use, and efficiency in the sterilization of complicated as well as delicate dental devices.

The global dental sterilization market is fragmented in nature. The key players in the market are Getinge (Sweden), Midmark (US), SciCan (Canada), Tuttnauer (US), Planmeca (Finland), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Danaher (US), Matachana (Spain), A-dec (US), W&H (Austria), Hu-Friedy (US), and NAKANISHI (Japan).

In 2017, Getinge held the first rank in the global dental sterilization market. The strong position of the company is attributed to strategic acquisitions, expansions, and its extensive dental sterilization product portfolio. Over the last 25 years, Getinge has built-up a product portfolio that ranges from cleaning and disinfection equipment to consumables, such as cleaning solutions, instrument disinfectors, lubricants, and sterilization indicators.

In 2017, Tuttnauer held the second position in the market and is one of the popular brands in the market. The company offers high-quality autoclaves used in the dental industry.

Geographically, the dental sterilization market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growing number of dental clinics and hospitals and increasing number of dental surgical procedures. Additionally, the growth of dental tourism and the dental industry is propelling the need for effective infection control in a number of APAC countries such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

