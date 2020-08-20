Bioprocess Containers Market | Increasing Demand for Biologics

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Bioprocess containers are single-use flexible container systems that are utilized in the upstream and downstream processes for sterile liquid-handling applications in the biopharmaceutical industry. These containers are employed in the preparation of cell-media and are a cost-effective alternative to conventional stainless-steel systems.

Growth in the bioprocess containers market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing demand for biologics, affordability and sustainability of single-use bioprocess technologies, vaccine production using single-use disposable technologies, and the lower risk of cross-contamination. The booming biopharma industry in emerging countries is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities to players in the market.

The global bioprocess container market is expected to reach USD 1,914.6 million by 2023 from USD 913.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.2%.

What Drives the Bioprocess Container Market?

Increasing Demand for Biologics

Affordability and Sustainability of Single-Use Bioprocess Technologies

Vaccine Production Using Single-Use Disposable Technologies

Lower Risk of Cross-Contamination

On the other hand, issues related to leachable and extractables and increasing market consolidation are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

2D Bioprocess Containers segment dominated the Bioprocess Container Market in 2018

The bioprocess containers market is segmented into 2D bioprocess containers, 3D bioprocess containers, and other containers and accessories. The 2D bioprocess containers segment accounted for the largest share of the bioprocess containers market in 2017 owing to increasing demand for bioprocess containers in biopharmaceutical industries. 2D bioprocess containers are mainly used to speed up the current biopharmaceutical production process and are helpful in storage, fluid management, and media preparation.

Upstream Process segment dominated the Bioprocess Containers Market in 2018

Based on application, the bioprocess containers market is segmented into process development, upstream processes, and downstream processes. In 2017, the upstream process segment accounted for the largest share of the bioprocess containers market. Upstream processes make the highest use of bioprocess containers, especially during fermentation, mixing, and culture media processing; due to this, this segment holds the largest market share.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

North America accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017, followed by Europe. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and advantages associated with the use of bioprocess bags such as their energy efficiency, decreased risk of product cross contamination, and fast implementation are driving the adoption of bioprocess containers in North America. The US accounted for the largest share of the North American bioprocess market in 2017. The growing focus on biopharmaceutical production is a major driver for this market. Government support for novel biologics production has triggered R&D activity in the country, thereby making it an attractive destination for biologics manufacturing.

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Fenner PLC (UK), Meissner (US), Rim Bio (US), and Fluids Control (Argentina).