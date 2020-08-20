Dental Digital X-ray Market | Rapidly growing aging population

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ —

[194 Pages Report] The dental digital X-ray market is projected to reach $3,290.6 million by 2020, from $2,154.0 million by 2015, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period.

Dental Digital X-ray Market Size & Share by Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutics, Forensic), Product (Digital, Analog), Type (Intraoral, Extraoral (CBCT, Panoramic), Hybrid X-ray), End User (Dental Clinics, Forensic Laboratories) – Global Forecast to 2020

What drives the market?

Technological advanacements

Rapidly growing aging population

Reduced diagnosis time and improved cost savings

Growing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT)

Increasing number of dental disorders

Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102002511

Technological advancements for efficient and effective diagnosis are a major driver for diagnostics applications segment

Therapeutic

In therapeutics, dental digital X-ray imaging is used extensively in restorative treatments such as caries treatment, direct and indirect teeth restoration, and root treatment. Due to technological advancements in dental imaging systems and digitization in dentistry, restorative dentistry has undergone significant changes over the years. Dental CBCT systems are one of the most advanced systems used in restorative dentistry. They provide better treatment and planning by providing accurate 3D images of teeth, jaws, and other vital structures.

Moreover, these systems are equipped with virtual treatment planning software which helps dentists in planning treatments. Hence, dentists replace or add such advanced imaging systems to their dental practices to gain competitive edge in terms of better image quality and thus offer better dental treatments. Various other dental digital X-ray imaging techniques such as cephalometric X-rays, intraoral radiography, and panoramic radiography are also used for dental therapeutic applications.

Forensic

Dental digital X-ray imaging helps criminal detection and forensic dentistry departments to identify suspects based on their dental evidence. These departments use digital dental images to identify the human remains found on the site of crime; assess the intensity in case of bite injury; and examine the extent of abuse in case of children, women, and elder victims. They are also used for estimating the age of the culprit as well as in the civil cases of misconduct.

Conventional film-based X-ray systems used in forensic dentistry applications are time-consuming and cumbersome. Digital X-rays systems help conduct investigations on site and expedite the investigation process. Also, the results can be compared with existing dental database. Such advantages are likely to drive the dental digital X-ray imaging market for forensic applications

Request a Sample pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102002511

Major Market Developments