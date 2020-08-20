list of best BIM Software companies of 2020 by 360QUADRANTS

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ — 360Quadrants has released a quadrant on best Building Information Modeling Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions for their business. Ranking Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the BIM Software industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis that helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.



BIM software, also known as building information modeling software, is the method of adding and preserving data in a project from the start to its completion. The software comes equipped with a 3D model that consists of detailed data for each component. The software provides users with privilege of accessing data whenever required, and also allows them to integrate data with other designing software without any risk of errors.

CATEGORIZATION OF Building information modeling SOFTWARE companies

360Quadrants evaluated over 30 companies offering BIM Software, out of which the top 11 companies were categorized and placed on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Revit, AutoCAD, SketchUp, Navisworks, and Vectorworks Architect have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

MicroStation and Civil 3D have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies which help them in growing consistently.

AutoCAD MEP and Leica Geosystems have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies.

BIM Track and DataCAD have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have innovative portfolios of solutions and services.

360QUADRANTS COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

The best BIM Software companies have been rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors.

An algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage, or sector footprint.

Approximately 80 + in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the best BIM Software. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



ABOUT 360QUADRANTS

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like BIM Objects, Building Automation System, and Building Management System.



