Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Elbert Smith on 25 Years of Service

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Elbert Smith on the occasion of his 25th anniversary with the company.

“It’s a great milestone for me, and a pleasure to have reached 25 years,” Elbert said. “It went by very quickly!”

Elbert began working at Future in May of 1995, based at the company’s Dayton, Ohio branch.

“My experience at Future Electronics has been extremely rewarding, and this has been due to the relationships and teamwork of many people that help me achieve these goals,” Elbert said. “As a team, we helped the Dayton branch and Future Electronics grow.”

Elbert has a daughter and a son, and has been blessed with three granddaughters and a grandson. “We all love going to the lake as a family and swimming, boating, skiing, cooking and enjoying the outdoors.”

Elbert said he wishes to thank the Millers and everyone who has contributed to the 25 years of success he’s enjoyed as an Account Manager. “I owe so much gratitude to all these people, and I feel very fortunate to have worked here, and to have shared so many things in my life with them.”

Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

