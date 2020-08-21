Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Wireless Network Test Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Drive Test Equipment, Monitoring Equipment, OSS with Geolocation Equipment, SON Testing Equipment), Network Technology (2G/3G/4G and 5G), End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, the wireless network test equipment market is estimated to be worth USD 3.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.0%. The major factors fueling the growth of the wireless network test equipment market include the growing mobile data traffic coupled with increasing adoption of smart devices, rising technological advancement toward networking and communication, and increasing interoperability of network technologies.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157640875

“Drive test equipment to lead wireless network test equipment market by 2023”

Drive test is the process of measuring and assessing the coverage, capacity, and Quality of Service (QoS) of a mobile network. The process requires a laptop, data collecting software, dongle, mobile phone for each network to be tested and a GPS antenna. The testing process includes a vehicle that comprises the aforementioned equipment to check and record different types of physical and virtual parameters of a cellular network in a given geographic area. This testing helps detect and understand what difficulty subscriber face in a given area, and thereby allowing service providers to accordingly make changes in the network for delivering effective coverage and service to the customers. The equipment used in drive test are highly specialized electronic devices that interface with OEM mobile handsets to receive realistic and comparable with actual user experiences.

“2G/3G/4G network technology to be largest market for wireless network test equipment during forecast period”

2G/3G/4G networks are the most widely used network technologies. The market of 4G/LTE would increase until the introduction of 5G with the advancement in LTE into 4.5G Pro and 4.9G (Gigabit LTE). The LTE advanced connectivity technologies would help improve data rates and customer experiences. The increasing importance of mobile data services in a large number of industries across the world demands more capacity of mobile networks, which, in turn, would drive the market for 4G/LTE until the introduction of 5G connectivity technology.

“Enterprises to lead wireless network test equipment market by 2023”

The enterprises holds the maximum share of wireless network test equipment market. Wireless network test equipment help enterprises improve their network performance by examining every aspect of the network process during the entire journey. Wireless network test equipment is widely adopted due to the increased need for maintaining and optimizing the network. The demand for wireless network testing is shifting from subscriber to enterprise and government organizations.

“APAC to be largest market for wireless network test equipment during forecast period”

The wireless network test equipment market in APAC is mainly concentrated in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. China has a large number of 2G, 3G, and 4G subscribers and is likely to be among the frontrunners to deploy 5G. It is also among the major adopters of IoT in APAC. The country is striving for the development of smart cities. In 2013, 311 cities were selected for the transformation into smart cities; of which, significant progress has been observed in ~80 cities. Many vendors, such as Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco (US), and Huawei (China), provide various solutions for these smart cities and are conducting an extensive study on the infrastructure and new projects capabilities in the Asian countries. Additionally, China is a populated country; thus mobile and data connectivity infrastructures are likely to increase. The dense population of the country could lead to issues regarding the reliability of the connectivity, resulting in call drops and network failures. Therefore, major telecom players in China collaborate with facility owners and use wireless network test equipment to offer enhanced wireless connectivity.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=157640875

Major players involved in the wireless network test equipment market include Anritsu (Japan), Infovista (Virginia), Keysight Technologies (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), VIAVI (US), Accuver (US), Dingli Corporation (China), Empirix (US), EXFO (US), Spirent Communications (UK), Teoco (US), RADCOM (Israel), Gemalto (Netherlands), NETSCOUT (US), and Bird Technologies (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441