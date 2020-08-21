Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2025

21st Aug 2020 – The Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2025. The global market is expected to gain a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period. Intrapartum monitoring devices market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of obesity coupled with precarious obstetric care. In addition, rising cases of premature births, enhanced life expectancy, and technological advancements are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming period. The market witnesses several opportunities in form of intrapartum care facilities, ease of access, and affordability. However, low awareness, significant costs, dearth of medical professionals, health issues pertaining to maternity care services, rise in mortality rate of premature babies due to unmet medical needs are likely to create hindrance in the market during the forecast period.

In the cases of delivery, labor pains can prove severe for baby as well as mother. For instance, if the mother has heart conditions or any other health anomaly, then monitoring during labor is crucial and needs special attention. Monitoring mother’s heart rate is crucial and contractions can become much high or low or even going above and below normal values. Apart, intrapartum devices are useful to detect any early signs of anomalies for future diagnosis. For instance, a tocodynamometer is a medical device used to measure regularity and period of uterine contractions. A fetal heart rate monitor is a medical device used to monitor heart rate of the fetus. According to WHO, more than 15.0 billion infants face premature births with multiple causes like high blood pressure, infections, and early labor pain.

Market is trifurcated into product, device, and geography. “Device” type dominates the Intrapartum monitoring devices market growth due to rising use of electrodes and frequent purchase. “Monitors” segment is likely to outgrow in the forthcoming period, standing second to electrodes. Geographical segmentation for intrapartum monitoring device market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market with reasons such as rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Governments’ initiatives pertaining to awareness regarding premature birth with highly developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of monitoring test options are likely to fuel the North American market in the forthcoming period.

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Monitors

Electrodes

Fetal Scalp Electrodes

Intrauterine Pressure Catheter

Transducer for FHR

Transducer for Uterine Contractions

The key players in the intrapartum monitoring device industry include Analogic Corporation, Allen Medical Instruments Corporation, Med-Electronics Inc, Paramed Medical Systems, Huntleigh Sonicaid, Natus Medical Inc, and Terason Ultrasound.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

