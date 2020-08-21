Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market | Growing Number of Congenital Facial Deformities

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Craniomaxillofacial implants refers to implants used in the Craniomaxillofacial surgeries. Craniomaxillofacial surgery is performed to treat injuries, defects, and diseases in the head, neck, face, jaws, hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial region. It is internationally recognized surgical speciality. The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing number of road accidents, trauma cases, rising demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, rising prevalence of congenital facial deformities, and technological advancements. High growth potential in emerging markets have opened an array of opportunities for the market.

The global craniomaxillofacial implants market is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.79 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2021. The global market is broadly classified into type, application site, material of construction, property and regions.

What Drives the Market?

Increasing Number of Road Accidents & Trauma Cases Globally

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Reconstruction Surgeries

Growing Number of Congenital Facial Deformities

New and Improved Procedural Techniques and Technologically Advanced Products

On the other hand, high cost of craniomaxillofacial surgeries is a major factor expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43426581

Based on type, the craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into mid face implants, mandibular orthognathic implants, cranial/neuro implants, bone graft substitutes, distraction systems, total TMJ replacement systems, cranial flap fixation systems, thoracic fixation systems, and dural repair products. Mid-face implants segment is poised to witness the highest growth rate in the market in 2016. The growth of this market segment is attributed to the increasing number of road accident and trauma cases worldwide.

Based on material of construction, the craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into titanium, other metals, and alloys; polymers/biomaterials; and calcium phosphate ceramics. Polymers/biomaterials segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the market in 2016. This growth is attributed due to the growing preference for polymers/biomaterials as a result of their resorbable properties among the clinicians across the globe.

The craniomaxillofacial implants market, by application site, is segmented into external fixators and internal fixators. The external fixators segment is expected witness the highest growth rate in the market in 2016. The growth of this segment is attributed to extensive usage of external fixators in the neurosurgery. The craniomaxillofacial implants market, by property, is segmented into non-resorbable fixators and resorbabale fixators. Resorbable fixators segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the market in 2016. This growth is mainly driven by advantages of resorbable fixators such as Shorter healing time and no need for the follow up surgery to remove the fixator.

The global craniomaxillofacial implants market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America will continue to dominate the global craniomaxillofacial market in the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as the increasing number of road accident injuries, rising prevalence of congenital facial deformities are driving the growth in North America. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China and India. Growth in these regions can be attributed to the increasing number of road accident cases and resultant injuries, trauma cases, growing number of hospitals, and rising number of newborns with facial deformities.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43426581

Key Players

The key players in the craniomaxillofacial implants market are Stryker (U.S.), KLS Martin (U.S.), Depuy Synthes (U.S.)., Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Integra Lifesciences (U.S.), OsteoMed (U.S.), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Matrix Surgical USA (U.S.), and Calavera (U.S.)