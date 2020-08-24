Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Rises After Lockdown

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — According to reports by Aesthetics International and The Nova Clinic by Aesthetics, the number of inquiries for cosmetic surgeries has increased. After witnessing significant challenges throughout the pandemic lockdown protocols, the medical and tourism industries that seemed to be struggling are now reporting a drastic increase in demand for cosmetic procedures. Since the reopening of clinics and hospitals, an increasing percentage of local as well as expats in the UAE are showing interest in various procedures. Studies also revealed that 15% of the incoming queries for plastic surgeries are from patients in the UAE that are under the ages of 22.

The UAE, particularly the emirate of Dubai, has been the centre of attention for the aesthetic industry since 2015. Unarguably, it’s the second fastest-growing wellness travel market that is attracting over 1 million medical tourists every year. Most of the incoming populous seek the prestigious cosmetic surgeons that have gained a significant reputation for themselves, such as Dr Jaffer Khan. The founder and medical director of Aesthetics International and The Nova Clinic by Aesthetics told Vogue that there has been a steady rise in demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures like CoolSculpting, Velashape and BTL as well.

Dr Jaffer, an expert hailing from the UK with M.B.B.S, F.R.C.S.I, F.R.S.C.S.(Plast) and F.A.C.S degrees, moved to Dubai in 1998. Having made a name for himself in aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries, he’s now leading a team of experts that work at Aesthetics and Nova.

According to a recent survey, there are almost 56 plastic surgeons present for every million people seeking cosmetic procedures in the UAE.

With procedures such as liposuction, rhinoplasty, breast augmentations, facial rejuvenation and abdominoplasty popular among females, incoming reports reveal the demand to be rising. Among men, the most popular procedures have been breast reduction, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, facial rejuvenation and abdominoplasty. As per stats, 15% of all cosmetic procedures performed in the UAE are on male patients.

Specific facial procedures like lip fillers, facial line corrections, lip treatment and Botox have been increasingly popular along with fat reduction procedures.

About Aesthetics:

Aesthetics International is a world-renowned brand that has been trusted for its top-notch cosmetic procedures. Experts such as Dr Jaffer Khan along with his team of skilled personnel have added to the skyrocketing popularity of the clinic’s reliability and success rate. The clinic offers invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures ranging from full body contouring to specific facial procedures.