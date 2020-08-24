Alpha Arogya gets Ayush Manufacturing License for Ayurvedic Products

Indore, India, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Alpha Arogya has been granted the permission to manufacture Ayurvedic Products on a larger scale in India. The Ayush manufacturing license was given to Alpha Arogya by Ministry of AYUSH in August 2020. This is a very big step for Alpha Arogya as it is a self-manufacturer of Ayurvedic Products in Indore.

The AYUSH Ministry stands for Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. It was setup to develop education, research and propagation of ancient alternative medicine systems in India.

About Alpha Arogya:

Alpha Arogya is a pioneer in making valuable ancient herbs available in the form of online Ayurvedic medicines. Alpha Arogya aims to enhance the natural and holistic self-healing process of your physical and mental being. To fight the current pandemic, Alpha Arogya has also prepared the Alpha HPK or Health Protection Kit, which has three products that help in boosting immunity, treat cold, cough and headache.