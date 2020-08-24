Redpoint Tallahassee Offers Cottages and Apartments for Students

Tallahassee, Florida, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Tallahassee is pleased to announce they offer cottages and apartments for students attending nearby Florida State University. These rentals include between two and five bedrooms with a separate bathroom for each bedroom for privacy.

Students who choose Redpoint Tallahassee as their off-campus student housing will enjoy a community feel in a neighborhood built just for students. Rental fees are charged on a per-student basis, giving students peace of mind they will be able to remain, even if their roommates fail to pay their rent. The housing fee includes all of the features students need for a good quality of life, including furnishings, high-speed Internet, in-unit laundry, trash disposal, and access to all of the community amenities.

The goal of Redpoint Tallahassee is to give students a comfortable lifestyle close to campus so they can enjoy their independence while remaining close enough to campus to easily attend their classes. Some of the amenities offered in the community include a resort-style swimming pool with a swim-up movie screen, 24-hour fitness center, gaming lounge, grilling stations, sand volleyball courts, and a number of social events held throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student living options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Tallahassee website or by calling 1-850-361-8000.

About Redpoint Tallahassee: Redpoint Tallahassee offers convenient off-campus housing cottages and apartments for students attending Florida State University. The community offers a variety of options to allow students to find the perfect situation to meet their needs. Rent is charged on a per-student basis to ensure affordable housing solutions.

