LSoft Technologies releases Active@ LiveCD 8

Mississauga, Canada, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies is delighted to announce the release of a new edition of its leading suite of disk utilities. Active@ LiveCD 8 offers a raft of bug fixes and improvements. Among the most notable of these are the new recovery environment based on the latest openSUSE Leap 15.1, and a better Boot Disk Creator utility. All the latest software is included to help you recover data and partitions, securely erase drives, and back up your files in a disk image.

Disaster recovery made easy

If you accidentally format a drive or empty the recycle bin, you will have a window of opportunity when you can get back what you’ve lost before it gets permanently overwritten. During this time, it’s important to avoid making any further changes to the data, as doing so may permanently destroy it. That’s why Active@ LiveCD provides a self-contained operating system which works from a USB drive or other removable media. So, if you want to recover files from your system drive, you can do so without any extra risk.

Securely sanitize your drives

Since deleted data is often recoverable, that’s something you need to think about if you are selling or donating your computer. With the right software, someone else could get their hands on your files. Active@ KillDisk 12 is a powerful tool which conforms to internationally recognized standards and regulations to securely sanitize digital storage devices. It does this by overwriting the original data through multiple passes so that it may never be recovered.

Create a complete disk image

It’s always best to take a proactive stance to backup and disaster recovery, especially since you can’t always count on being able to get back data that has been deleted or formatted. Active@ Disk Backup 2, also included in this package, makes a complete byte-by-byte image of your drive. That way, you can also move your operating system and all your apps over to a new device without having to manually reinstall everything from scratch.

Visit https://www.livecd.com/index.html to find more information and try out the software.