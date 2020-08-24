Dubai Sparkle Offers 25% Off on Pallas Diamond Earrings!

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Dubai Sparkle, an online jewellery store that features an exclusive of diamond jewellery, is now offering an exclusive discount for a limited time only. The discount is applicable on one-of-a-kind Pallas Diamond Earrings. For those who wish to avail the offer, log on to their website and place an order now to receive 25% off on these precious items.

Dubai Sparkle has been a favourite among many residents of the emirate looking to make a statement with top of the line necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings. Catering to an increasing number of customers that have nothing but positive reviews about the authenticity and sophistication of the jewellery items, the store also has a reputation for delivering on time.

Celebrating the reopening of the emirate and offering more people a chance to experience luxury and eloquence on a different level, the 25% discount hopes to attract more customers. Even amidst the lockdown crisis, online stores like Dubai Sparkle maintained top-notch service to retain customer confidence and provide excellent customer service.

The store features a selection of various rings, providing customers with the facility to choose the type of diamond, metal, setting, style and much more. With choices like 14K and 18K Yellow, White and Rose Gold products along with Platinum ones, Dubai Sparkle hopes to provide a wide selection to choose from. Similarly, unique halo, pave, solitaire and trilogy styles that are trending these days are also available on the store.

At Dubai Sparkle, you can select from a range of shapes for your stone including heart, round or princess shapes. Moreover, Asscher, Marquise, Emerald, Oval, Radiant, Pear and Cushion shapes of diamonds are available to offer a variety to the customers.

About Dubai Sparkle:

Dubai Sparkle is an online jewellery store based in the emirate of Dubai. With thousands of customers that long for the sophisticated, handcrafted jewellery, the company grows closer to its vision to make diamond jewellery available for everyone. The online store excels in providing a wide variety of jewellery items customised to meet the requirements of each customer.

For more information visit Dubaisparkle.com