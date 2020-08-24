Lime Medical Clinic- A Top Family Medical Centre

Mildura, Victoria, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Lime Medical Clinic is one such renowned Mildura medical centre located at 154 Lime Avenue Mildura Victoria 3500. The clinic is committed to providing a myriad of health care services that help people aid pain and relief. Backed with advanced equipment and profound skills, the clinic can provide the best treatment to people of all ages. Whether young, kid, men or women- they have a team of specialized doctors for every age group and every health care concern. People acknowledge the clinic in abundance because they provide the highest quality service and the utmost comfort.

About Lime Medical Clinic

The clinic has been established for over 25 years and has been dedicated to helping patients with their concerns. At Lime, doctors are committed to treating the patient in a way in the most effective way, and hence they keep the record of the patient’s health concern to prevent any kind of infection and allergies. They have a centralized software system to maintain the record for providing the appropriate treatment. While keeping the record, they promise to maintain the confidentiality of the health care record of each patient. They understand the confidentiality concerns of the patient, and they take all necessary precautions and caution for this.

The clinic offers a variety of services that include acupuncture, family medicine, aviation medicals, chronic diseases management, immigration medicals, men’s and women’s health, aged care, wound management, travel medicine, complementary & alternative medicine, child health, mental health, and clinic-based surgical procedure.

The Lime provides top-quality medical services. They have fully computerized practice, have a 4-bed treatment and ten medical consulting rooms. At Lime, “you are important”. They take immense care in ensuring that patients feel the utmost convenience while ongoing treatment. The team together ensures that the patient receives the care and treatment they deserve.