Accounting Internship with Accounts NextGen

An internship is probably the best thing for the students pursuing their academic programs to seize the opportunity to work with a prestigious organization and gain some genuine experiences. Indeed, even a limited internship period can provide far more knowledge and profound insights instead of a conventional academic curriculum.

In the accounting field, whether it is paid or unpaid internship, students can gradually enhance their abilities, skills, and experience to get the job opportunity after completing the academics period. However, the successful and valuable internship program also depends on the organization you are pursuing.

Benefits of Accounting Internship

Network building

An accounting internship is one best way to make your resume more competent and build a network for potential future possibilities. It’s a fact; most of the big names in Finance prefer to hire a candidate who has some previous accounting practical idea. And on the other hand, while doing an internship program, you can build a strong network that will benefit you while searching for the desired job opportunity.

Self-Identification

When doing an internship program, a student can identify their correct level of knowledge and abilities. While performing the tasks, you can realize your weaknesses, such as lack of communication skills, time management, or computer proficiency, and help you to rectify them by indulging in practical work.

Specialization

We can understand, in a few months of an accounting internship program, one doesn’t acquire the specialization, but he/she can surely sort out what kind of work or area they love the most. The interns don’t perform the same tasks as a certified accountant does, but they get the chance to have the same exposure and situation which they might see in the future.

Why should you go with Accounts NextGen?

Undoubtedly, accounting jobs are quite high in demand, and it is quite difficult for a recently graduated student to get the interview or be stand out among the applicants. In Accounts NextGen’s internship program, you will learn the job-ready programs. It means the skills or technical knowledge that is highly required for the accounting job.

So, let’s check out some internship programs offered by Accounts NextGen–

Accounting/Bookkeeping programs

You will learn about the Xero set up, payroll, banking, and accounts receivable/payable in the bookkeeping internship programs. On the other hand, for the real experience, you will get genuine case studies to practice for the practical working learning experience. However, you will also learn the GST/BAS concept and reporting on the accounting bookkeeping program.

Assistant/Accountant programs

It is one of the most prominent and popular internship programs among young aspiring accountants. During this assistant accounting program, you will learn the prominent concepts of Xero accounting and practical experience in management reporting, fixed assets, etc. On the other hand, during the accounting internship program, you will learn all the AAP program concepts. Besides, you will also explore taxation modules such as basics of tax, deduction, income for individuals, etc.

Software learning

During this Internship program at Accounts NextGen, you will learn all the prominent software which are highly used in Accounting, such as Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, MYOB, Xero, Workflow, Quickbooks, etc.

Conclusion

An accounting internship does give you not only the real exposure of work but also enhances the skills. So, if you are also looking for the best learning experience, then visit Accounts NextGen, Australia, for a valuable internship period.