Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography Opens Doors of New Commercial Studio in Plymouth MA

Plymouth, MA, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Historic Plymouth provides the perfect land and seascape for Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography, a commercial and fine art photography studio which has recently opened its doors at 27 Danforth Lane in Plymouth, MA 02360.

Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography’s new 700 sq.ft. dedicated studio space for shooting images includes a client lounge for viewing photos. There is an additional 154 sq.ft. of dedicated office space for editing, administrative and client meetings. The agency’s primary focus is commercial photography, event and corporate brand photography – from marketing materials, websites and product pages to headshots.

Debi Ettinger Cramer, founder and principle photographer at Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography, has spent many years photographing people, places and things all over the world. With a background in fine arts, textile and graphic design, Cramer shoots with a designer’s eye, which produces stunning images that are highly marketable. Her international travels, study abroad experience in Edinburgh, Scotland as well as living in Singapore span more than two decades. Cramer’s cross-cultural awareness and adaptability allow for successful collaborative assignments.

Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography serves a diverse array of clients in wide variety of industries, including real estate, restaurant, floral, retail and others. Local commercial clients include Plymouth Bay Orthopedic Associates and 3 Daughters Jewelry of Plymouth, Wellspring Chiropractic Center in Duxbury, MA and nonprofit organizations such as The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts Special Ice Hockey of Kingston, MA, Healthy Plymouth and the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The mind can process an image in as little as thirteen milliseconds, and having the right images to tell your business’ story, and connect with your customers, can help your business stand out in the marketplace,” explained Cramer. “Plymouth’s history, culture and commerce make it an ideal location for Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography. We’re truly delighted to be a part of this vibrant community.”

From the Big Apple to the Bay State

The studio’s name, Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography, is attributed to Cramer’s early years living in the Bayside area of Queens on 38th Avenue, where the rich art culture of New York City ignited her passion for color and design. After attending the Art Students League in NYC, Cramer received her undergraduate degree in Surface Pattern Design from Syracuse University followed by a Master of Science in Arts Administration from Le Moyne College, School of Visual and Performing Arts in Syracuse, NY.

From commercial to fine art and portrait photography, Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography enables clients to bring beauty and peace into their home or office, as well as promote their business. Along with the new studio address, Thirty-Eighth Avenue Photography has updated their website and offers site visitors the ability to view portfolio images online as well as purchase or license images. View the portfolio and gallery at www.38thavenuephotography.com

