Oil Paintings by George Rodrigue and Clementine Hunter will be Part of Crescent City’s Estates Auction, Sept. 11-12-13

New Orleans, LA, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Original oil on canvas paintings by renowned Louisiana artists George Rodrigue (1944-2013) and Clementine Hunter (1886-1988), plus a fine selection of designer purses by some of the most respected names in couture, are just a taste of what bidders will find in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Estates Auction slated for the weekend of Sept. 11th-12th-13th.

The painting by George Rodrigue is from the artist’s famous Blue Dog series and is titled Flames of Hope (1992). The signed and titled work, 13 ½ inches by 10 ¾ inches, carries an estimate of $20,000-$40,000. The oil painting by folk art legend Clementine Hunter, titled Wash Day (circa 1985), is signed lower center right. It measures 17 ¾ inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $3,000-$5,000).

The selection of designer purses includes fashionable examples by names such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Prada, Fendi, Celine and Hermes. A portion of the auction is dedicated entirely to couture and includes an embroidered silk coat by Oscar de la Renta (circa 2000), a vintage full-length dark brown mink coat by Jay Lester, and a belt and bracelet both by Hermes.

Rodrigue and Hunter are not the only local-grown art talent in the sale. Also offered will be an oil on board by Knute Heldner (1877-1952, New Orleans), titled Pirate’s Alley, Old New Orleans, signed lower right (est. $3,000-$5,000); and an oil on Masonite by Alberta Kinsey (1875-1952, New Orleans) titled Her Patio, 823 Royal Street (1934), signed lower right (est. $1,200-$1,800).

Wonderful decorative arts will be plentiful and will include a pair of 19th century Continental polychromed white porcelain covered urns, 26 inches tall (est. $2,000-$3,000); and a Chinese thinly glazed yellow bowl from the 17th century, 9 ½ inches in diameter (est. $500-$1,000).

The lighting category will be led by a circa-1890 unusual and large ornate silver plate 9-light candelabra centerpiece, 30 inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,500); a 20th century pair of large patinated and gilt composite putti floor candelabra, 48 inches tall (est. $600-$900); and a collection of art glass table lamps, including examples from Salem Brothers, Miller, H.E. Rainaud and Handel.

Fine French decorative items, a staple at most Crescent City auctions, will feature a monumental 19th century Louis XV style carved walnut wall clock with a winged putto surmount, 42 inches tall by 27 inches wide (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a circa-1890 French gilt and gesso Belle Epoque over-mantel mirror, 72 ½ inches tall by 66 inches wide and one foot deep (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Period furniture made in America will include a carved pineapple post canopy double bed from the late 19th century, 84 inches tall by 56 ½ inches wide (est. $700-$1,200); and a circa-1880 four-piece assembled parlor suite consisting of a carved rosewood serpentine double chair back settee with matching armchair, a lady’s armchair and a matching foot stool (est. $600-$1,200).

Europe will also be represented in the sale, furniture-wise, with an English Victorian carved mahogany breakfront bookcase from the 19th century, impressive at 104 inches tall by 125 inches wide (est. $1,500-$2,500); and a mid-19th century continental inlaid walnut secretary bookcase standing 72 ½ inches in height and 49 inches in width (est. $700-$1,200).

Returning to artwork, pieces by American artists include a silkscreen ink on canvas by Deborah Kass (Texas, b. 1925, New York), titled 4 Black Barbaras (1993), signed, titled and dated verso (est. $5,000-$10,000); a 19th century oil on canvas by Wilson Henry Irvine (1869-1936 Conn./Ill.), titled Autumn Forest Landscape, signed lower left (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a 20th century oil on board by Guy Martin Chapel (1871-1954 Ill./Mich.), titled French Quarter, Patio (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Paintings by European artists will feature a canine-themed oil on canvas by Edouard Joseph Dantan (1848-1897, French), titled Two Dogs on Point, signed lower right (est. $2,000-$4,000); a 19th century oil on canvas by Auguste Henri Musin (1852-1923 Belgian), titled Harbor Scene with Sailboats, signed lower right (est. $2,000-$4,000); and an oil on panel by Niek van der Plas (b. 1954, Dutch), titled Brass Band in the French Quarter, artist signed (est. $2,000-$3,000).

In the silver category, a 140-piece set of sterling flatware by Reed & Barton in the “Francis I” pattern, weighing 175 troy oz., is expected to find a new home for $3,000-$5,000; while a sterling silver tea tray made around 1925, also by Reed & Barton, in the “Heritage” pattern, pattern #940C, measuring 27 ½ inches by 19 ½ inches, should change hands for $3,500-$4,500.

An unusual Venetian carved and polychromed wood blackamoor, crafted in the 19th century and larger than life at 82 ½ inches tall, is estimated to bring $4,000-$6,000. Also, a 19th century cast iron garden figure of a classically draped woman perched atop a cast iron stand, having a total height of 91 inches and a width of 23 ½ inches, is expected to knock down for $800-$1,200.

The three-day weekend event is packed with 975 quality lots in a variety of collecting categories.

The gallery, at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, will be open for exhibitions beginning Thursday, September 3rd, from 10-5 Central time, by appointment only (excluding Sunday). A live Saturday preview will be held September 5th, from 9am to 1pm, also by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the three-day Estates Auction scheduled for September 11th-12th-13th visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted often.

