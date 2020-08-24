S Tryon Street Band & Gerald Moore to Launch Their Second Single – Imagine

Charlotte, NC, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — After the success of their first single, ‘You’re the One’, S Tryon Street Band and Gerald Moore are back with their new single, ‘Imagine’. The former one is a beautiful composition of contemporary gospel with a soothing musical arrangement by S Tryon Street Brand. The new single, ‘Imagine’, will have similar magic. The song speaks of dreaming of being at a better place, which is what we all need at the current situation.

The song is arranged and produced by Teddy Young, who was a former drummer for Wilson Pickett, Joe Simon and Marvin Gaye, to name a few artists. He has worked with in the music industry. His music composition was widely appreciated in the ‘You’re the One’, increasing the expectations with the new single ‘Imagine’. Is a perfect combination of Teddy Young’s Musical arrangement and Gerald Moore’s soothing vocal is hoped to be love by music lovers and hopefully will become a new favorite.

To know more about the latest single by the band and release date, contact Teddy Young at (704) 605 2374.

About Laurita Entertainment:

Laurita Entertainment is a gospel enterprise dedicated to improving the production and performance of gospel artist. The company works towards enhancing the performance skills of the performers guiding them on how to make the best of their stage present and get the audience’s complete attention during their performance. For more information, visit www.lauritaentertainment.com

