Australia Issued 600 Invitations in the Skillselect Invitation Round Held On July 14, 2020

New Delhi, India, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — On July 14, 2020, the DHA (Department of Home Affairs) has released a current round inviting a total of 600 invitations were issued to the candidates who applied under the Skilled Independent Visa Subclass 189 and the Skilled Work Regional Visa – Family Sponsored under the General Skilled Migration Program. The GSM (General Skilled Migration) Program is the most sought-after program that allows skilled workers and professionals to move to the beautiful world of Kangaroos and Koalas.

It is no surprise that this country is still inviting more applicants despite the corona outbreak. Well, the latest round is a positive outcome in the negative situation of the pandemic. Today’s current rounds of invitations invited 400 more invitations that the previous round held on June 11th, by the Department of Home Affairs. Isn’t it a great news?

Out of the total 600 invitations issued in the today’s draw, 500 invitations belong to the candidates who applied under the Skilled Independent Visa Subclass 189 i.e. 330 more invitations than the previous round held on June 11, 2020. Isn’t it good news? Moreover, 100 invitations were issued to the candidates who applied under the Skilled Work Regional Visa – Family Sponsored i.e. 70 more than the previous round held on June 11th, 2020.

The minimum immigration points are 90 for the candidates under the skilled independent visa subclass 189 i.e. 5 points more than the previous score that was 85 in the round held on June 11, 2020. For those who applied under the Skilled work regional (Provisional) Visa subclass 491-family sponsored, the minimum Australia Immigration Points is 95 i.e. 25 points higher than the previous score released on June 11, 2020.

Though, the highest ranked applicants by points score were invited to apply for relevant skilled migration visa. As far as this year is concerned, a total of 8,220 invitations were issued to the candidates who applied under the Skilled Independent visa subclass 189 and total 1,580 invitations issued under the Skilled Work Regional Visa – Family Sponsored. It is a great news as far as this year is concerned.

Well, the Kangaroo land first allocates the places to the applicants who applied under the Skilled Independent Visa Subclass 189 and then the remaining places are allotted to the candidates who’ve submitted under the Skilled Work Regional Visa subclass 491 – Family Sponsored. If all the places are well equipped with the 189 Visa applicants, then no invitations will be issued under the visa subclass 491 in the following occupations mentioned below. Have a look at the table to get a clear understanding.

Subclass Occupation ID Description Minimum Point Score 189/491 2211 Accountants N/A 189/491 2212 Auditors, Company Secretaries and Corporate Treasurers N/A 189 2334 Electronics Engineer 90 491 2334 Electronics Engineer 95 189 2335 Industrial, Mechanical and Production Engineers N/A 491 2335 Industrial, Mechanical and Production Engineers 95 189 2339 Other Engineering Professionals N/A 491 2339 Other Engineering Professionals 95 189/491 2611 ICT Business and System Analysts N/A 189/491 2613 Software and Application Programmers N/A 189/491 2631 Computer Network Professionals N/A

So, want to Immigrate to Australia Via Skilled Independent Visa Subclass 189 and 491? Well, all you can do is apply now, get your visa approved and fly to the Kangaroo Land post everything gets normal and back on its track. Don’t let this pandemic shatter your dream of getting hold of the Australian PR. Rather, get ready to sail your boat in the sea of immigration and reach the beautiful destination without any hitch.

