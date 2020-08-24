Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market : Programs Focusing on Increasing the Awareness of NIPT

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market.

[144 Pages Report] The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. The high growth in these markets can majorly be attributed to the improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing public healthcare expenditure, the presence of a large target patient population, and growing awareness and availability of advanced technologies.

Based on application, the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications (gender identification and the detection of monogenic disorders, Klinefelter syndrome, and Rhesus (Rh) blood type). In 2018, trisomy was the largest application segment of the NIPT market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the NIPT products market is classified into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. In 2019, diagnostic laboratories formed the largest and fastest-growing end users of NIPT products. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as the implementation of initiatives by diagnostic laboratories to provide safe and effective prenatal tests and rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

Recent Developments :

In June 2019, BGI and Eluthia (Germany) launched the NIFTY test (non-invasive prenatal test), under the brand name PreviaTest in Germany.

In January 2019, Illumina expanded its NIPT platform with the launch of VeriSeq NIPT Solution v2.

In November 2018, Illumina and Pacific Biosciences signed an agreement for Illumina to acquire Pacific Biosciences. This acquisition will allow Illumina to strengthen its sequencing solutions platform with accurate long-read sequencing capabilities.

In January 2017, Agilent Technology acquired Multiplicom N.V. (Belgium) in order to create comprehensive offerings for next-generation sequencing solutions. Multiplicom develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic solutions which are useful in the identification of congenital defects early in pregnancy and other genetic diseases

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

Geographically, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in Asia are driving market growth in this region

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The NIPT market is diversified and highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market space. The prominent players in the market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK)