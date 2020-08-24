Molecular Cytogenetics Market Worth $2.52 Billion | Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Molecular Cytogenetics Market is projected to reach USD 2.52 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the global molecular cytogenetics market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub markets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual markets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by products and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer

Growing Focus on Targeted Cancer Treatment

Increasing Aging Population and Subsequent Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Penetration of Molecular Cytogenetics in Clinical Pathological Testing

Browse 78 market data tables and 47 figures spread through 147 pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=148469224

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of techniques, the market is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, in situ hybridization, and other techniques.

Based on applications, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into genetic disorders, cancer, personalized medicine, and other applications. The genetic disorders segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.

Based on end users, is segmented into clinical and research laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The clinical and research laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular cytogenetics market. Rise in healthcare expenditure has resulted in the increasing diagnosis of genetic disorder and cancer resulting in increasing use of cytogenetic kits and reagents in the above mentioned end users.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=148469224

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The global molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in the aging population and increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in the region.

Key players in the molecular cytogenetics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology (U.K.), and Applied Spectral Imaging (U.S.).