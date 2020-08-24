Bakery Processing Equipment Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025

Chicago, Country, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type (Mixers, Ovens & Proofers, Slicers), Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to account for nearly USD 8.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 11.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020. The growth of the bakery processing equipment market is attributed to the increasing trade of food processing equipment among countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, India, and China. Bakery processing equipment helps in transforming raw ingredients into baked items through various physical and chemical techniques. The bakery processing equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumption of bakery products in developing countries such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, compelling manufacturers to increase production.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80040921

By end user, the bakery processing industry segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery processing equipment market in 2020.

On the basis of end user, the bakery processing industry segment is estimated to dominate the bakery processing equipment market in 2020. In recent years, China is being observed as an emerging country in the bakery processing equipment market due to the growing demand for specialized and innovative bakery products. The industrial bakeries use automated bakery machinery, while artisanal bakeries use smaller bakery equipment.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Bakery Processing Equipment Market“

155 – Tables

60 – Figures

239 – Pages

By type, the sheeters & molders segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the bakery processing equipment market

During the forecast period, the sheeters & molders segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the bakery processing equipment market, in terms of value. Sheeters are rolling machines that are durable and enable accurate and constant production of bakery products. Dough sheeters are also key equipment used in the baking industry, which allows the baking product companies to produce large quantities of dough in less working time, along with maintaining the quality of handmade and commercial bakery products. Bakery equipment companies are launching innovative baking molds to smoothen the molding process for bakery products in the commercial industry. For instance, in August 2018, Silpat, a manufacturer of nonstick baking mats, launched a line of Perfect Baking Molds in different shapes such as mini loaf, tartlet, mini muffin, classic muffin, and madeleine.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=80040921

The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the bakery processing equipment processing market in 2020

The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in the bakery processing equipment processing market in 2020. This market is driven by the growing demand for processed food products in developing countries such as India, China, and Australia. In the Asia Pacific region, China was the largest market for bakery processing equipment in 2019. The growth of the industries in the region over the years, followed by improvements in the bakery industry, has created new opportunities for the manufacturers in the bakery processing equipment market. The growing middle-class population of the region, with increasing disposable income, and demand for bakery items that offer on-the-go consumption, are driving the growth of the bakery processing equipment market. The per capita consumption of bakery processing equipment in the Asia Pacific region is driven by emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the bakery processing equipment market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as GEA Group AG (Germany), Bühler (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), Heat and Control (US), Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan), Markel Food Group (US), Baker Perkins (UK), Anko Food Machine (Taiwan), Gemini Bakery Equipment (US), Allied Bakery Equipment (US), Global Bakery Solutions (UK), and Erica Record LLC (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441