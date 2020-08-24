Stem Cell Therapy Market worth $161.8 Million in 2022

Pune, India , 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Stem Cell Therapy Market by Type (Allogeneic, Autologous), Therapeutic Application (Musculoskeletal, Wound & Injury, CVD, Surgery, and aGVHD), Cell Source (Adipose tissue, Bone Marrow, Neural, Embryo/Cord Blood derived, iPSCs) – Global Forecasts to 2022″, studies the stem cell therapy market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 161.8 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing awareness related to the therapeutic potency of stem cells in disease management, development of advanced genome-based cell analysis techniques, increasing public-private investments for stem cell research, identification of new stem cell lines, and developments in infrastructure for stem cell banking and processing are propelling the growth of the global stem cell therapy market.

Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=48

Allogenic stem cell therapy dominates the global stem cell therapy market in 2017.

On the basis of mode of therapy, the global stem cell therapy market is divided into two major categories, namely, allogeneic stem cell therapy and autologous stem cell therapy. The allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is expected to command the largest share of 95.2% in the global stem cell therapy market in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. This large share can primarily be attributed to the rising commercialization of allogeneic stem cell therapy products, wider therapeutic applications of allogeneic stem cells, easy production scale-up process, and growing number of clinical trials related to allogeneic stem cell therapies.

The CVS diseases segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of therapeutic application, the global stem cell therapy market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, cardiovascular diseases, surgeries, gastrointestinal diseases, and other applications. The musculoskeletal disorders segment is expected to command the largest share of 61.1% in the global stem cell therapy market in 2017. Furthermore, the CVS diseases segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to the rising availability of stem cell-based products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders, high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and bone & joint diseases, and growing patient preference for effective & early treatment strategies.

Adipose derived MSCs segment holds the largest share of the market.

On the basis of cell source, the global stem cell therapy market is divided into adipose derived MSCs, bone marrow derived MSCs, embryonic / cord blood SCs, and other cell sources. The adipose derived MSCs segment was expected to account for the largest share of 59.1% in the global stem cell therapy market in 2017. Furthermore, the bone marrow derived MSCs segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

North America spearheads the global market in stem cell therapy.

North America is expected to be the largest regional segment in the global stem cell therapy market in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. In addition, the North American stem cell therapy market is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%. Factors such as growing awareness related to the therapeutic potency of stem cells, increasing number of clinical trials for stem cell-based products, and increasing public-private funding & research grants are driving the growth of this market.

Speak To Analyst :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=48

As of 2016, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Pharmicell Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l. (Italy), JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), RTI Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), and AlloSource (U.S.) were some of the key players operating in the global stem cell therapy market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com