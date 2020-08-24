Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Overview, Distribution Channel Overview and Forecast Research Report

The global tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market research report offers an in-depth analysis of industry size, share, application, current trends, and revenue drivers. This syndicated research report also provides a regional overview, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions. This research report enables numerous opportunities for industry players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. Rapid surge in tire pressure monitoring system industry is credited to the increasing demand for advanced security features in both lightweight and heavyweight vehicles.

Key Players:

Valeo

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Sensata Technologies Corp.

Denso Corp.

Growth Drivers:

Rise in the integration of monitoring systems in both autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles owing to increasing demand from end-user is expected to drive the growth of tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) industry over the forecast period. High-end demand for automation in automobile industry at various levels of vehicle production is expected to draw huge investment from industry participants, thereby propelling market growth across the globe in the years to come. Several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are spending heavily for research & development to manufacture high performing products at reduced cost is affecting market growth positively in the past few years.

Market Segment:

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in automotive sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the TPMS industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, increasing manufacturing activities, robust growth in automotive sector,and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

