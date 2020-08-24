Stationary Catalytic Systems Market Growth Opportunities, Risks Assessment and Forecast Research Report

The global stationary catalytic systems market research report offers an in-depth analysis of industry size, share, application, current trends, and revenue drivers. This syndicated research report also provides a regional overview, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions. This research report enables numerous opportunities for industry players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global stationary catalytic systems market is prophesized to display a significant rise in the CAGR during the forecast period. Stationary catalytic systems are air clearing devices that help in controlling the Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) industrial emissions.

Key Players:

Johnson Matthey

DCL International

BASF

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

CORMETECH

Amec Foster Wheeler

Growth Drivers:

Stringent government regulation and norms related to reducing the carbon footprint is driving the growth of catalytic systems market. Altering consumer interests and rising disposable income has incorporated the need for bringing in the latest technologies to cater to their demands.

Oxidation catalysts have emerged as a major trend in treating carbon emissions and are anticipated to favor the market’s growth in upcoming years. Oxidation catalysts will register substantial growth over the next few years, owing to increasing attempts to reduce NOx content and meet environmental sustainability standards.

Market Segment:

Key Application:

Power Plants

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Cement

Metal

Key Regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

Based on geography, the stationary catalytic systems market has been segmented into North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. Increasing industry inclination towards manufacturing and processing activities of metal refining, food, organic chemicals, rubber, polymers and resins production is positively impacting the industry growth in the Asia Pacific. Major investments made by China for building coal-fired power plant has encouraged the adoption of stationary catalytic systems and has contributed to the regional revenue share. sewage treatment and public transit project in Canada has demonstrated huge demand for stationary catalytic systems, further according to the market growth.

