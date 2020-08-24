Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Sales Channel Analysis, Top Companies Business Performance & Forecast

The global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of industry size, share, application, current trends, and revenue drivers. This syndicated research report also provides a regional overview, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions. This research report enables numerous opportunities for industry players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market evaluates the growth trends in the industry and is anticipated to display a significant rise in the CAGR by 2028. Wood plastic composites are made from a definite combination of resin polymer and wood fiber. It possesses the combined properties of wood and plastics.

Key Players:

Trex Company

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Fiberon

Timbertech

Tamko Building Products

Growth Drivers:

“Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) industry is driven by stringent government regulations and policies related to environmental sustainability. The market players are striving to bring in the cutting-edge technology for the manufacturing processes by increasing their spending on research and development activities.”

The growing concerns associated with industrial logging of trees resulted in a major shift from the conventional use of Harwood towards the acceptance of wood plastic composites. This hybrid material is highly durable, sustainable and affordable. These factors are driving the adoption of wood plastic composite market.

Market Segment:

Key Type:

Polyethylene

Polyvinylchloride

Polypropylene

Key Application:

Building and Construction Products

Automotive Components

Industrial & Consumer Goods

Key Regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

The growth of construction sector in developing countries like India and China is driving the market for wood plastic composites. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing in the forthcoming years. An upsurge in the automotive industry is set to further drive the market’s growth in European countries such as France and Italy.

