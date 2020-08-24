U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market | Increasing Prevalence of Animal Diseases

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. veterinary infusion pumps market is expected to witness growth in the coming years as a result of the growing demand for pet insurance and increasing animal healthcare expenditure, rising demand for animal-derived food products, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels.

Growing adoption of companion animals and increasing prevalence of animal diseases requiring surgeries are the major factors that are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players. However, increasing pet care costs may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

This U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market is projected to reach USD 35.4 Million by 2021 from USD 26.6 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2021.

U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market by Type (Large Volume Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps), End User (Private Hospitals, Private Clinics, Teaching Hospitals) – Forecast to 2021

This report analyzes the market by type and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into large-volume infusion pumps and syringe infusion pumps. In 2015, the large-volume infusion pumps segment accounted for the largest market share, primarily due to the increasing use of these pumps for delivering large volumes of fluids to animals during emergency conditions, providing blood transfusions, and administering total parenteral nutrition at continuous predetermined medium-to-high flow rates.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into private hospitals, private clinics, and teaching hospitals. Private hospitals are expected to dominate this market in 2015.

Key Players

The U.S. veterinary infusion pumps market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players. The market is dominated by DRE Veterinary (U.S.) and Jorgensen Laboratories (U.S.). Other players operating in this market are Heska Corporation (U.S.), Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Q Core Medical Ltd. (Israel), Grady Medical System Inc. (U.S.), Mediaid Inc. (U.S.), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (U.K.), Jørgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), and Kent Scientific Corporation (U.S.).