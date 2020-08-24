Cellular Health Screening Market | Increasing Research Activities

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as the increasing adoption of telomere performance programs for leading a healthy life; growing importance of healthy life expectancy (HALE); rising government focus towards preventive healthcare; rising geriatric population and resultant growth in the need for cellular health screening; increasing research activities; growing adoption of the direct-to-consumer approach; and the increasing burden of chronic diseases are expected to drive the growth of this market.

[140 Pages Report] The global cellular health screening market is estimated to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2022 from USD 2.12 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Cellular Health Screening/ Health Testing Market by Type (Single (Telomere, Oxidative Stress, Inflammation, Heavy Metal), Multitest), Sample (Blood, Saliva, Serum, Urine), Collection Site (Home, Office, Hospital, Diagnostic Labs), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

What drives the Market?

Increasing Adoption of Telomere Performance Programs for Leading A Healthy Life

Growing Importance of Healthy Life Expectancy (HALE)

Rising Government Focus towards Preventive Healthcare

Rising Geriatric Population and Resultant Growth in the Need for Cellular Health Screening

Increasing Research Activities

Burden of Chronic Diseases

On the other hand, problems associated with the transport of samples and differences in the cost of test kits offered by different companies are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Stakeholders:

Cellular health screening service providers

Clinical laboratories

Healthcare institutions (hospitals and outpatient clinics)

Academic institutes and universities

Distributors and suppliers of cellular health screening kits and services

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. However, Asia is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the Asian market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing burden of chronic diseases, expansion opportunities for market players, and growing number of initiatives to create awareness about healthy lifestyles and preventive healthcare in several Asian countries.

Key Players

The global market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Prominent players in the cellular heath screening market include Genova Diagnostics (US), Telomere Diagnostics (US), Life Length (Spain), Quest Diagnostics (US), Repeat Diagnostics (Canada), SpectraCell Laboratories (US), Zimetry LLC (US), Cell Science Systems (US), Titanovo, Inc. (US), Segterra, Inc. (US), LabCorp Holdings (US), BioReference Laboratories (US), Immundiagnostik AG (Germany), and Cleveland HeartLab, Inc. (US).

