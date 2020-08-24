Protein Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global protein ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 52.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 70.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The major factors driving the protein ingredients market include the increase in demand and consumption of functional food & beverages, growing consumer awareness about healthy diets among people, and increasing demand for protein as nutrition and functional ingredients.

DRIVER: Increasing demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients

Protein ingredients sourced from both animals and plants are well-known for their emulsification, gelation/viscosity, water-binding/hydration, foaming, aeration properties; other attributes of protein ingredients include thickening ability, stabilizing ability, and solubility. These functionalities, along with nutritional aspects of proteins, are a major advantage to end-user industries, and are, thus, one of the major market drivers. Another advantage associated with protein sources used for specific functional properties is that they are often less price-sensitive than those that are used only for their nutritional properties. This often benefits the end-user industries with cost advantages. In the end-user industries such as cosmetic & personal care, protein ingredients are primarily used for their conditioning and moisturizing properties in the hair and skin care industries. In major applications such as food & beverages, the use of protein ingredients continues to grow with the increasing demand for improved functionalities. The ability of protein ingredient manufacturers to design and develop specific isolates, concentrates, and other forms of protein ingredients for dairy products, beverages, dietary supplements, infant formula, bakery products, confectionery, and other food products is likely to drive the growth of the protein ingredients market during the forecast period.

RESTRAINT: Cultural restriction on the consumption of gelatin

Gelatin has varied applications in the food and Pharmaceuticals industries. It is used as a functional ingredient to manufacture hard and soft capsules, and as a protein supplement. However, gelatin is an animal by-product formed from the collagen of slaughtered animals, which include the bones, hides, and hooves of cattle, pigs, fish, and poultry. Individuals with religious or dietary restrictions that forbid the consumption of animal products are not willing to consume those products that use gelatin. For instance, in the Middle Eastern and Muslim communities, pork and pork-derived products are strictly forbidden. They prefer to consume halal-certified bovine-derived products. Therefore, in these regions, the market for gelatin manufactured by pork skin is estimated to be negligible.

By application, the food & beverage segment is projected to be fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period

Based on the application, the protein ingredients market is segmented into food & beverage, animal feed, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceutical. The food & beverage segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing health consciousness and obesity has compelled consumers to increasingly focus on healthy diets with low-fat and highly nutritive value food, leading to a rise in the consumption of protein ingredients. As a result, the demand for functional and health food is on the rise. Besides their nutritional properties, proteins are widely used for their functional properties, which include texturing, emulsifying, solubility, stabilizing, and binding. These functional properties enable manufacturers to lower their raw material costs, as they act as substitutes to some food additives and are used to impart specific properties.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global protein ingredients market. The market in the region is driven by an increase in population growth, especially in countries such as China and India. Further, a rise in demand for healthy food products having a high nutritional value such as soy, wheat, and vegetable protein is driving the market in this region.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies used, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of the profiles of leading manufacturers such Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Friesland (Netherlands), Fonterra (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), AMCO (US), Roquette (France), Gelita AG (Germany), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), AGRANA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Axiom Foods (US), and Burcon Nutrascience (Canada).