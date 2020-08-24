Tarps Now Reports Record Sales Growth in Heavy Duty Tarps & Coverings

St. Joseph, Michigan, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to report record sales growth specific to Super Heavy Duty Tarps, Heavy Duty Tarps, and other task specific tarp coverings engineered to meet the needs of governmental agencies, businesses and consumers throughout the North American construction marketplace.

Based upon industry metrics, Tarps Now® reports that it is now widely known as the online leader in the sale of tarps and industrial fabrics utilized for protective coverings, the Company is now widely recognized for its commitment to advanced technology that supports rapid cost quotes and order processing that’s required for the manufacturing, shipment and delivery of both stock sized tarps, as well as custom tarps.

Industries served by Tarps Now® includes governmental agencies, EPC contractors, electric and gas utilities, oil and gas pipelines, light and heavy manufacturing, industrial warehousing, railways, trucking, aerospace and agricultural industries. In addition to serving the above industries, Tarps Now® also provides services to a wide range of small businesses and individual consumers throughout the United States.

Other important areas of growth for the Company has been serving the needs of business requiring materials to support social distancing measures related to COVID-19, together with Disaster Recovery focused tarps and coverings needed when damages are sustained from storm damages, tornados, hurricanes and wildfires. Details on product lines that are highly sought out are detailed below.

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

