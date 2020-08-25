Singapore Leading Kids Party Company provides Virtual & Safe Distancing Live Party Entertainment to Help Families Celebrate Birthdays

Singapore, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Jellybean Party, a Singapore Kids Party Planning company work with their team of talents and entertainers to offer creative party solution for family birthday and even corporate events.

COVID-19 has changed the way everyone host parties and events, and this party entertainment provider has transitioned to both virtual parties and small scale live entertainment while adhering to safe distancing regulations. With a wide variety of party options, they strive to provide a solution to cancelled birthday events for kids and their families.

Jellybean Party and their team of award winning magicians has designed and hosted Virtual Parties with Interactive Magic Shows catering for both kids and adults through the Zoom Platform. With screen capturing capabilities, recording the entire experience and highlights makes for a unique memory keepsake for all.

Besides Virtual Magic shows, they also offered Virtual Storytelling, and Workshops all through the zoom platform. To cater to parents requesting for more hands on experiences, they began offering D.I.Y arts & craft kits as a way to help parents manage and entertain their little ones when staying home for work due to coronavirus. With that they continue to offer, “fuss free party solutions,” to bringing smiles to both parents and children island wide amid uncertain times.

With re-opening of party venues and social events, Jellybean Party is currently seeing more live entertainment engaged for smaller scale celebrations with limited attendance. What are the most popular options? Bouncy castle rentals and Ball pits makes for one of the safest activities for private kids birthday celebrations. When the birthday child gets a bouncer all to themselves, it makes for an unforgettable experience at any party. Parents can also get to play simple games within the bouncing castle and active kids participation always makes for a good time!

As one of the most popular kids party planners in Singapore, Jellybean Party certainly find creative ways to continue celebrating birthdays despite the global pandemic.

Be sure to subscribe to Jellybean Party on their YouTube visit their Website to stay updated about your next Kids Party Package Options!



Contact Information

Jellybean Party

Gordon Lee

92305911

Contact

https://www.jellybeanparty.sg