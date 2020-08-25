Infographic informs whether onions are bad for dogs

Leicester, England, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a new pet parent, wondering what is safe to feed your beloved pet? You’ve come to the right place. Have you ever asked yourself the question, are onions bad for dogs? As part of the answer to the question, are onions bad for dogs, Astrapet detail facts about onion toxicity in canines. That way, you’ll know exactly why not to share with them your burger or salad again. You’ll be the best pet owner out there.

Astrapet published an infographic that dives into the topic of dogs and onions. The infographic includes interesting facts about onions. Find out why onion is a big no-no for dogs.

Did you know that onion is bad for dogs? Has your dog eaten this vegetable? Are you worried about why canines shouldn‘t eat it? Never fear, Astrapet give you some facts about it and what could be the symptoms. You will also find out how much onion can make a dog sick thanks to this great infographic by Astrapet.

About Astrapet:

Astrapet simplifies your life as a pet parent. We educate you in a funny and engaging way about how you can overcome the challenges of being a pet parent. The website gives you useful information, tips and tricks on raising your cat or dog. We also aim to help you solve any problems you may encounter. We advise you in choosing the right products for the education, nutrition and play to keep your pet healthy and happy. Astrapet also provides you with plenty of great, exciting images to help you be the best pet parent you can be. We will prepare some reviews and keep you informed about important news and products. This will help make your life with your beloved pet easier.

Contact:

Astrapet

Leicester, England

Phone: +441162602001

info@astrapet.net