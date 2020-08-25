Amazon No. 1 Bestseller In Ethnic Demographic Receives Five Star Reviews Nationwide

New York, NY, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Bestseller “Our Stories Our Voices Black Men Speak Their Truth No. 1. Bestseller In Ethnic Demographic Receives Five Star Reviews Nationwide. The book Our Stories Our Voices Black Men Speak Their Truth is a compilation of thirteen black men sharing their personal and intimate stories of life’s lessons learned and imparting truths from both obstacles and triumphs.

People often say that black men do not talk. However that is not the case with this book anthology. The thirteen co-authors in Our Stories, Our Voices: Black Men Speak Their Truth open up and share their trials and tribulations in this journey called life. They share stories of love, pain, weakness and strength and how each of their unique journies helped to mold them into the men they are today. Their willingness to open up and share their hearts and in some cases writing words that have never been spoken to others is not only commendable, but will inspire deeper conversations within our communities.

The co-authors and their chapters are:

WHEN THE ODDS ARE STACKED AGAINST YOU – TRUST GOD! by Kevin Lamar Byrd

TALK ABOUT IT! by Michael James

WAKE UP! by Bernard McArthur

BETTER DAYS AHEAD by Malcolm Boyd

SUCCESS PRINCIPLES by Jason Murray

THE MAN BEHIND THE THREE-PIECE SUIT by Richard A. Celestin, Esq.

AN ODE TO AUNT PERZELLA by Dr. Terry Grant

ABUNDANT LIFE AFTER A HEART ATTACK by Rev. Dr. Phil Craig

STAGE 5 by Milton Shelton Jr.

THE MAKING OF A CHAMPION by Phil Andrews

DIVINE CONNECTION by Lee Scott Coleman

MY RECIPES FOR LIFE by Shawn D. Farnum

MY LIFE’S JOURNEY TO TRUTH by Dr. Samuel Gilmore

The former two-term President of the 100 Black Men of Long Island, Inc. and President of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (New York state’s largest African American Chamber) joined the project to lend his support, as much of his life has been focused on building networks of Black Men who have a positive voice and are willing to give 100% of their efforts to empower the community.

“Black Men telling their stories in this book anthology is groundbreaking and has the potential to empower an untold number of Black Men to greatness worldwide” Phil Andrews, President the Long Island African American chamber of Commerce, Inc. Phil Andrews, New York District Office of the United States SBA 2018 Small Business Champion.

The authors were recently interviewed on Our World Mag – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnbbuCKJXjA&t=994s

Achieving a five star rating for any book is not easy; as readers know and have a passion for quality penmanship! Kudos to the 13 authors who had the courage to share their stories with the world.

