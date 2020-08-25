Monitoring Method of Water Vapor Transmission Rate of Aluminized Composite Film for Pharmaceutical Packaging

JINAN, CHINA, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Abstract: water vapor transmission rate is one of the basic properties of medicine packaging, which has an important impact on the quality of the packaged pharmaceutical products. In this paper, the C390 Water Vapor Transmission Rate Test System based on the principle of infrared sensor method is used to test the water vapor transmission rate of a certain kind of aluminum-plated composite film sample for medicine packaging. Through the introduction of the test principle, conformed standard and test process, the reference is provided for the enterprise to monitor the water vapor transmission of the plastic composite film for medicine packaging.

Keywords: water vapor transmission rate, water vapor transmission rate test system, infrared sensor method, moisture barrier properties, moisture resistance, medicine packaging, aluminized composite film

1、Significance

For most medicine, the moisture-proof work during storage and shelf life is one of the key measures to prevent the failure of medicine and even the generation of toxic and harmful substances. The detection of water vapor transmission rate of packaging is an important part of medicine moisture-proof work.

The common packaging materials of medicine are plastic composite film, aluminized composite film, blister packaging, ampoule bottle, plastic tube, vials, etc. their moisture resistance performance is not the same. Different medicine have different requirements on the moisture resistance of packaging materials. For example, the water vapor transmission rate of packaging materials is required to be higher for medicine in forms of granule, effervescent tablet, capsule and powder injection, while the water vapor transmission rate of packaging materials is required to be lower for liquid drugs such as injection and eye drop The packaging of is the basic requirement to ensure the good quality of drugs within the shelf life and not to absorb moisture.

2、Standard

The pharmaceutical packaging standard related to the water vapor transmission test of pharmaceutical packaging is YBB00092003-2015water vapor transmission rate test method, which specifies four test methods of water vapor transmission rate, namely cup method, electrolysismethod, gravimetric method and infrared sensor method, among which the infrared sensor method is used forarbitration. In this paper, the sample is tested according to the infrared sensor method.

3、Sample

In this test, an aluminized composite film material for medicine packaging was used as the test sample.

4、Test instrument

In this paper, C390 Water Vapor Transmission Rate Test System is used to test the water vapor transmission rate of the sample. The isntrument is independently developed and produced by Jinan Labthink Instruments Co., Ltd.

4.1 Test principle

Infrared sensor is based on the principle that infrared light can absorb water molecules quantitatively. The water vapor transmission rate of the sample is obtained by measuring the attenuation degree of infrared light after passing through the carrier gas containing water vapor. The specific process is that after the sample is clamped in the test chamber of the equipment, the test chamber is divided into two test chambers: upper chamber and lower chamber. During the test, the upper chamber is filled with high-purity nitrogen with a certain humidity, and the lower chamber is filled with low humidity nitrogen. Under the effect of concentration difference, water vapor penetrates the sample from the upper chamber into the lower chamber, and carries the nitrogen to the infrared sensor for analysis, the water vapor transmission rate is obtained.

5、Test process

(1) Three specimens were cut from the surface of the sample with a special sampler, and the test condition was adjusted to 23 ± 2 ℃ and 50 ± 10% for 4 hours.

(2) Apply a layer of vacuum grease around the test chamber of the instrument, clamp the specimen on the surface of the test chamber, and clamp it with the sample clamping device.

(3) Set the test temperature (38 ℃), test humidity (90%), sample name and other parameter information. Click the “test” option to start the test.

(4) Open the gas supply and adjust the carrier gas flow to make the humidity in the test chamber reach the set value. After the test, the instrument automatically calculates the water vapor transmission rate of the sample according to the test value.

6、Test result

The water vapor transmission rate of the three specimens tested in this paper is 0.73g/(m2·24h), 0.77g/(m2·24h) and 0.71g/(m2·24h), take the average value of the three specimensas the water vapor transmission rate which is 0.74g/(m2·24h).

7、Conclusion

The water vapor permeability of medicine packaging is an important factor that affects whether the packaged medicine are easy to absorb moisture and deteriorate in the storage process. This paper introduces the method of measuring the water vapor permeability of soft plastic packaging materials by using infrared sensormethod through the test of the water vapor permeability of aluminum-plated composite film for a medicine packaging. In the whole test process, there is less interference of human factors, and the intelligent degree of the instrument is high. In addition, the test instrument has the advantages of high efficiency, simple operation, and good repeatability of test results and uniform water vapor transmission rate of the sample. Beside the water vapor transmission rate, the oxygen resistance, interlayer composite fastness, heat sealing strength, sealing performance, friction coefficient, non-volatile matter, solvent residue and other properties of the aluminized composite film will affect its service performance as well.

