Online Dispensary Toke Announces Successful Outreach – Dominating Company Significant Share of Local Sales

Toronto, Canada, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Cannabis smokers and marijuana edibles and extracts consumers North America wide have long expressed a clear preference for cannabis delivery over cannabis retail shopping for a myriad of reasons. Some prefer the convenience, others say the privacy is important to them, and others just prefer the savings, choice and the smooth customer service process. Especially since Covid hit the country along with the rest of the world in March, changing shopping habits across North America, this has only become more true with people across Canada being told to stay home whenever possible. Now cannabis dispensaries and those researching the issue are reporting that even as things begin to open up again, Ontario area customers say, they are sticking to their favourite online dispensary at Toke, a reputable online marijuana dispensary whose reputation in the marketplace has been growing considerably, along with its influence in the cannabis community – since the site went live, says they are definitely seeing the benefit of that.

In a statement released to media across the province today, Toke owner said “ We have spent a year developing our new platform and I can comfortably say that there is not 1 online site that offers what we have which makes us Canada’s BEST online store, focusing on providing the ultimate customer experience”.

Customers say that time has been well spent. It’s true that their offerings make them stand out from other online marijuana dispensaries, both medical and recreational. Toke is well known for offering only the finest cannabis products sourced from the best craft growers – and they offer both mail order and trusted same day delivery. Whether customers are looking for traditional bud – flower like indica or sativa, or choosing from their vast selection of edibles, extracts, topicals and other cannabis related products of all kinds, they say they are never disappointed by the product selection they find at Toke, certainly not the case with brick and mortar and retail dispensaries according to those who have used them in the province.

In addition to the regular promos they offer on a weekly basis, customers also have the opportunity to benefit from loyalty and point programs where customers can save money on each order. Looking for an entry level way to work in the emerging cannabis industry? With Toke joining their multi level affiliate programs where people can earn income very easily.

