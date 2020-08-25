US Capital Global Increases Financing for the US Healthcare Industry during the COVID-19 Pandemic

San Francisco, USA, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — Owning and operating a business in the healthcare industry can be highly rewarding. Nevertheless, healthcare is also an industry that can come with larger overheads and requires significantly higher levels of capital expenditure. Structuring and securing the right debt or equity business financing is therefore essential.

Providing Custom Financing for Healthcare Companies

US Capital Global’s healthcare finance team understands the industry and the challenges owners and CFOs face. The firm has deep experience in financing businesses across a wide range of healthcare sub-industries, including medical devices and equipment, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical facilities and services, and drug manufacturing.

“US Capital Global has a reputation for being an innovator in the healthcare financing space,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “Over the past 36 months, the firm has already facilitated or provided over $150 million in financing for lower middle market businesses that serve the US healthcare industry. Our finance professionals understand the challenges and opportunities in the industry, and can design a healthcare financing solution that fits the specific needs of your business.”

Example Transactions

For further details about these selected transactions, visit: https://www.uscapglobal.com/transactions.php

and select ‘Healthcare’ under the ‘Industry’ dropdown.

Disclaimer: Advisory services offered by US Capital Global refer exclusively to broker-lender advisory services for companies, and do not include any registered investment advisory.

About US Capital Global:

US Capital Global has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

Contact:

Vanessa Guajardo

US Capital Global

555 Montgomery Street, Suite 1501

San Francisco, CA 94111

415-889-1010

media@uscapglobal.com

https://www.uscapglobal.com