360Quadrants releases the list of the best project management software vendors

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — 360Quadrants has released a quadrant on best project management software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Ranking quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the project management industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis that helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

360Quadrants evaluated 45 companies in the best Project Management Software market, out of which 18 were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Asana, Smartsheet, Wrike, Airtable, Zoho Projects, Trello, Basecamp, MeisterTask, ClickUp, Teamwork, WorkFront, Aha! and Monday.com have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy.

Proofhub, and Teamleader have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies.

Redmine has been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies.

Flow, Freedcamp, EasyProjects and Thrive have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities.

Top Project Management Software market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.